Revealed: New Aldi supermarket will open in Marbella’s San Pedro THIS month

A LONG-awaited Aldi supermarket will open in San Pedro de Alcantara this month, it emerged today.

The 1,000sqm site is situated near the industrial estate at the back end of the Marbella town, and next to other supermarkets including Mercadona.

The location will officially open on June 26, reports La Opinion de Malaga.

The German supermarket is expanding rapidly throughout Andalucia, where it now has 100 stores.

In the past three years, it has opened 27 stores in the region, most recently in Cadiz and Nerja.

Aldi is committed to offering competitive prices and said at the end of April that it was 14% cheaper than the sector average.

On June 5, Aldi opened its third store in Bilbao (Bizkaia) and in the near future it plans to open new supermarkets in Figueres (Girona), La Seu d’Urgell (Lleida) and Benissa (Alicante).