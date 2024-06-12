Carlos Alcaraz lets loose: French Open champion, 21, celebrates latest victory with a karaoke session in Ibiza

FRENCH Open champion, Carlos Alcaraz, 21, has let loose in Ibiza, celebrating his victory with a karaoke session.

Alcaraz won the prestigious title last Sunday, June 9, beating out the experienced Alexander Zverev.

The first of many celebrations, a surprise dinner was organised for the tennis star in Siena, a refined Italian restaurant in Paris.

There, he celebrated his win alongside his family, friends and team.

The restaurant published a video of Alcaraz arriving at the venue, holding a mini replica of the The Musketeers’ Trophy.

He then travelled to Ibiza with friends, footballer Sergio Reguilon, his brother Diego and businessman, Charlie Cuellar.

They shared videos of the group eating in the iconic Roto restaurant, before enjoying a night of karaoke at SWAG Ibiza.

According to the Diario de Ibiza the group shouted ‘Champions!’, ‘Long live Spain’.

