12 Jun, 2024 @ 18:44
12 Jun, 2024 @ 17:40
·
1 min read

WATCH: ‘Idiot tourists’ hang out the back of convertibles while zooming down busy motorway on Spain’s Costa del Sol

by

THIS is the moment three groups of men were filmed zooming down the A-7 motorway while hanging out the back of convertibles.

In video footage shared online, three sports cars can be seen driving together on the A-7 near Puerto Banus in Marbella.

Two of the vehicles can be seen riding next to each other, taking up two lanes, while a third follows behind.

In the two vehicles in front, men can be seen sitting on the top of the door frames and throwing their hands in the air while music blasts from the car stereo.

The men can all be seen recording each other on their mobile phones.

The video was recorded by a shocked local who was riding as a passenger in a car behind.

The men have been blasted on social media as ‘idiots’ for ‘putting themselves and others in danger’.

It is not clear where the men are from but one of the number plates appears to be from Lithuania.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore

