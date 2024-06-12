Adorable moment tiny kitten is rescued by police in Spain after travelling 200km trapped inside a car engine

A FEMALE kitten used up one of its nine lives after surviving a 200 kilometre journey trapped in a car engine.

The vehicle was travelling southbound from Barcelona on the AP-7 motorway when it stopped at a service area at Benicarlo in Castellon province.

After parking up, the passengers were convinced they heard the meows of a cat coming from somewhere in the car.

A patrol from the Guardia Civil’s Seprona environment and nature unit were called out and looked around the car and discovered the little kitten in the engine area.

The Guardia described it as a ‘meticulous and laborious’ intervention.

The young feline had suffered a lot during the long journey due to the high temperatures produced by the vehicle.

Officers provided first aid to the kitten which started to recover almost immediately from the ordeal.

It was handed over to the Benicarlo Policia Local so that they could get an animal group to take care of it.