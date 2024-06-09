Carlos Alcaraz claims his first French Open title: Spaniard beats German rival Alexander Zverev in five-set thriller

CARLOS Alcaraz has won the French Open following a five-set thriller against his German rival Alexander Zverev.

The 21-year-old now has an impressive three Grand Slam victories under his belt, having previously won both the US Open and Wimbledon.

Rafael Nadal took to Twitter to congratulate the rising star, telling him: “Congratulations for this immense victory… very happy for your successes!”

Addressing the crowd following his win, Alacaraz, from Murcia, said: “Congratulations to Sascha for a great start to the year, a great level, a great tournament. The level at which you are playing and the work you put in every day is incredible.

“I know how hard you work and I know everything you have gone through due to the injury on this court, everything you have worked until today to be in the final of this tournament.

“It has been an incredible journey since then, I am very sure that tennis will give you the opportunity to win Grand Slams and this tournament very soon, so keep up the good work and congratulations.

“To my team, it has been an incredible job. We have had a bad time in the last few months with the injury, returning to Madrid and I didn’t feel well. The next few weeks with many doubts, coming here to Paris without training many hours on the track.

“I am very grateful for the team and the people I have around me. I know that each one of my team gives their heart to make me improve and grow as a player and person. I am very grateful, I call you team but you are a family, thank you very much.”

He added: “I want to talk a little about my family too. I’m lucky to have my father, my mother, my brothers here, a lot of family around. For me it is incredible to have you supporting me. But the times when you are not at the tournaments supporting me, I know you are doing it on TV.

“All the support you have given me has been spectacular since I was a child. When school finished, I ran to turn on the TV and watch this tournament, and now I’m lifting the trophy in front of you, so thank you very much for this whole trip.

“Thanks to those who work on the tournament and make it possible. Everyone is important and makes it very special. Of course to Amelie, it’s not easy to put everything on the right side and we complain a lot, it’s not easy, but you do a great job. Thank you very much for that.

“It has been a great few days from the first day until today. I only have good words for all of you for the support I receive not only in games, but also in training. I feel at home and you make this tournament very special. Thank you very much and we will see you soon, for sure.”