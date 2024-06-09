9 Jun, 2024 @ 18:24
9 Jun, 2024 @ 17:32
Weather alert for southern Spain: AEMET warns strong winds will bring three-metre waves tomorrow – these are the affected areas

Yellow weather warnings activated for strong winds and high waves along Spain’s Costa del Sol

SPAIN’S state weather agency AEMET has issued an alert for parts of Malaga and Granada tomorrow.

The forecasters have put a yellow warning in place on the coasts of Granada and the Axarquia due to strong winds and rough seas.

Westerly winds are expected to reach up to 60km/hr, causing waves of up to three metres.

The warnings will be in place from 1pm on Monday and until 8pm.

The weather across Andalucia will be a mixed bag at the start of the week.

The likes of Marbella and Estepona will see sunny skies with highs of around 26C.

However inland areas will see cloudier skies and potentially showers in the storms, particularly in the east.

