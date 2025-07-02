Europe’s best beach is found in Spain – as is the second, according to German travel company

EUROPE’s best beaches have been ranked by travel company Omio, and Spanish beaches take the first two placings out of 75.

Number one is Teresitas Beach in Tenerife.

Located close to the village of San Andrés, this sandy white beach is ideal for enjoying a day in the sun with your whole family.

The 1.5 kilometre long beach is actually man-made, with the soft sand perfect for strolling along imported from the desert near Santa Cruz.

Its waters are clean and clear, and safe to swim in with a surrounding breakwater, which protects it from currents and creates a calm environment to bathe in. There are also lifeguards on duty.

Palm trees and sun loungers offer shade and respite from the hot sun. There are also showers, toilets, changing rooms and several bars nearby selling snacks and cool drinks.

The silver placing goes to Las Canteras Beach in Gran Canaria, the island next door to Tenerife.

This 3km long beach is the main urban swimming beach of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria city. It’s right at the heart of the city, and there’s a natural breakwater offering safe areas to swim and even snorkel to seek out marine life.

There is access to the beach for people with reduced mobility.

As the sun sets, you can watch the nearby nightlife light up along the promenade, enticing you in for a margarita, cerveza or tinto de verano.

Another Spanish beach in the top 10, coming in at fourth place, is La Concha in San Sebastián.

Omio’s annual best European beach study takes into account factors including visitor reviews, average temperatures and current prices for typical beach staples like chill beers and iced coffee.

