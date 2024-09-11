Driver dies after crashing into the sea at major beach resort in Spain

A DRIVER has died after crashing into the sea in Spain.

The tragic incident took place on the beach of Las Teresitas, in Santa Cruz de Tenerife on Friday.

The vehicle, carrying only the male driver, was seen driving off a jetty and into the water.

Se trató de una intervención judicial en colaboración con la @policia y la @guardiacivil, en la que los efectivos entraron al mar para enganchar el vehículo a la grúa. El coche se encontraba sumergido a unos 4 metros de profundidad.#BomberosTF pic.twitter.com/hd38nyMJke — Bomberos de Tenerife (@BomberosTf) September 9, 2024

The man was pulled from the car and paramedics from the Red Cross tried their best to revive him.

Unfortunately there was nothing they could do and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not known how or why the car ended up crashing into the sea.

Photos from local firefighters show the moment a crane pulled the red vehicle from the water.

The car was submerged four metres under the water after its front was seriously damaged.

The scene was just behind a bathing area filled with tourists on Las Teresitas beach.

An investigation has been opened into the events.