Man, 22, is caught trying to smuggle 2.1kg of cannabis onto a flight from Sevilla to Mallorca

A 22-YEAR-OLD has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle 2.1kg of airport past security at Sevilla airport.

The alleged trafficker was busted when passing through security with his rucksack.

The officer monitoring the X-ray machine noticed something suspicious inside the bag.

His rucksack was pulled aside and Guardia Civil officers were called to the scene to search it further.

It was then that they discovered a false bottom which contained more than 20 cannabis pills (pictured above, left).

Tests were performed which confirmed the presence of hashish.

The man was arrested and faces charges for crimes against public health.

The suspect had been planning on catching a flight to Palma de Mallorca.