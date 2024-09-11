11 Sep, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
11 Sep, 2024 @ 06:00
·
1 min read

Man, 22, is caught trying to smuggle 2.1kg of cannabis onto a flight from Sevilla to Mallorca

by

A 22-YEAR-OLD has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle 2.1kg of airport past security at Sevilla airport.

The alleged trafficker was busted when passing through security with his rucksack.

The officer monitoring the X-ray machine noticed something suspicious inside the bag.

His rucksack was pulled aside and Guardia Civil officers were called to the scene to search it further.

It was then that they discovered a false bottom which contained more than 20 cannabis pills (pictured above, left).

Tests were performed which confirmed the presence of hashish.

The man was arrested and faces charges for crimes against public health.

The suspect had been planning on catching a flight to Palma de Mallorca.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Two gorgeous towns in Malaga maintain their positions on the ‘100 most beautiful pueblos in Spain’ list – but have YOU visited them yet?

Next Story

Driver dies after crashing into the sea at major beach resort in Spain

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

View_from_balc N_de_europa_in_nerja_2014

French tourist, 74, dies while swimming off popular beach on Spain’s Costa del Sol

A FRENCH tourist has died after being pulled from the

Driver dies after crashing into the sea at major beach resort in Spain

A DRIVER has died after crashing into the sea in