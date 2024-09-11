French tourist, 74, dies while swimming off popular beach on Spain’s Costa del Sol

A FRENCH tourist has died after being pulled from the sea on the Costa del Sol.

The 74-year-old was seen floating in the water off La Torrecilla beach in Nerja on Monday.

Beach lifeguards rushed in to bring her to the shore before spending almost an hour trying to revive her.

Unfortunately they were only able to confirm her death.

According to Europa Press, the tragedy happened at around 5.40pm.

The 112 emergency hotline received calls reporting that an elderly woman was not breathing.

Policia Local and Guardia Civil officers rushed to the scene to help try to revive the woman.