Watch: Australian TikTokers try to get their phone stolen in Spain’s Barcelona – with unexpected results

AUSTRALIAN TikTokers have gone viral after trying to get their phone stolen in Spain’s Barcelona, but you won’t believe the outcome.

Barcelona is notorious for its pickpockets with tourists nervously clutching their phones and purses on busy streets like Las Ramblas.

You would think that the challenge while visiting the city is leaving unscathed, but for these Aussies, it was quite the opposite.

The influencers, known as Be The One, spent a whole 48 hours in tourist hotspots trying to get their brand new phone stolen.

The aim? To get a selfie with their pickpocket (and millions of views of course).

They started off on the iconic Las Ramblas, the phone peeking out of their back pocket.

After having no luck, they headed to the port before testing if you could feel the phone being taken.

Realising they could, they changed tact, leaving the phone on the ground next to them in various spots across the city.

Still, no takers.

“It’s been an hour and Barcelona is not living up to the hype of being the best pickpocketing city,” he said.

Instead they decided to return at nighttime, tempting thieves out under the cloak of darkness.

Unexpectedly, Barcelona went against the stereotypes, as many kindhearted passersby warned the Aussie not to leave his phone out.

At midnight, they gave up and decided to try their luck the next day on the metro.

After spending three hours cruising the lines, the phone had STILL not been taken.

Then, they tried famous landmarks like the Sagrada Familia and Bogatell Beach, still with no success.

As a last ditch effort, they left the phone out on a curbside restaurant table and amazingly, still no one took the bait.

“It’s been 48hrs, we’ve tried everything, maybe Barcelona isn’t too bad,” he said.

The video now has over 264.7 thousand views and over a thousand comments advising the pair on how to achieve success.

“They don’t pickpocket from actual pockets because they don’t want you to feel it,” said one commenter.

“Go somewhere more crowded,” said another.