11 Sep, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
11 Sep, 2024 @ 11:25
·
1 min read

Earthquake in Spain’s Gran Canaria: Tremor with 20km-deep epicentre rumbles multiple towns

by
An earth tremor that hit the Canary Islands on September 10, 2024
An earth tremor that hit the Canary Islands on September 10, 2024. Credit: IGN

THE earth moved for residents of Gran Canaria on Tuesday evening, as a tremor measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale shook several different parts of the Canary Island. 

The earthquake did not, however, last for very long, and had an epicentre that was around 20 kilometres underground, according to the National Geographic Institute (IGN).

A press release from the IGN reported by El Mundo explained that the tremor originated off the northwest coast of the island, near to the municipality of Santa Maria de Guia. 

Read more: Earthquake on the coast of southern Spain rattles a dozen towns in Andalucia

An earth tremor that hit the Canary Islands on September 10, 2024
An earth tremor that hit the Canary Islands on September 10, 2024. Credit: IGN

The tremor was sufficiently strong to be felt by the population, the IGN reported, with messages on social media from members of the public confirming this. 

At the start of September, a 3.7-magnitude earthquake hit the southern coast of Spain, not far from Almeria. 

And back in August, an earthquake off the coast of neighbouring Portugal prompted expert and university lecturer Gregorio Gomez Pina to warn that southern Spain should be better prepared for a potential tsunami. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Staff Reporter

DO YOU HAVE NEWS FOR US at Spain’s most popular English newspaper - the Olive Press? Contact us now via email: newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call 951 273 575. To contact the newsdesk out of regular office hours please call +34 665 798 618.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Watch: Australian TikTokers try to get their phone stolen in Spain’s Barcelona – with unexpected results

Next Story

Watch: British tourist heading to Paris wakes up in Spain’s Alicante after boarding wrong flight in the UK

Latest from Canary Islands

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Watch: British tourist heading to Paris wakes up in Spain’s Alicante after boarding wrong flight in the UK

A BRITISH tourist heading to Paris has woken up in

Watch: Australian TikTokers try to get their phone stolen in Spain’s Barcelona – with unexpected results

AUSTRALIAN TikTokers have gone viral after trying to get their