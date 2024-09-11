Earthquake in Spain’s Gran Canaria: Tremor with 20km-deep epicentre rumbles multiple towns

THE earth moved for residents of Gran Canaria on Tuesday evening, as a tremor measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale shook several different parts of the Canary Island.

The earthquake did not, however, last for very long, and had an epicentre that was around 20 kilometres underground, according to the National Geographic Institute (IGN).

A press release from the IGN reported by El Mundo explained that the tremor originated off the northwest coast of the island, near to the municipality of Santa Maria de Guia.

An earth tremor that hit the Canary Islands on September 10, 2024. Credit: IGN

The tremor was sufficiently strong to be felt by the population, the IGN reported, with messages on social media from members of the public confirming this.

At the start of September, a 3.7-magnitude earthquake hit the southern coast of Spain, not far from Almeria.

And back in August, an earthquake off the coast of neighbouring Portugal prompted expert and university lecturer Gregorio Gomez Pina to warn that southern Spain should be better prepared for a potential tsunami.