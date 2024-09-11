Watch: British tourist heading to Paris wakes up in Spain’s Alicante after boarding wrong flight in the UK

A BRITISH tourist heading to Paris has woken up in Spain’s Alicante after boarding the wrong flight from Leeds.

TikToker user @our.little.renno boarded a flight from Leeds Bradford Airport, thinking she would wake up in the French capital on June 22.

After the cabin crew raised no eyebrows, scanning her boarding pass and letting her on the plane, she was shocked when the pilot announced they were landing in Alicante.

Talk about a wake up call.

In a video shared to TikTok she said: “I don’t know how I got here, I boarded a flight at Leeds Bradford Airport, I showed my boarding pass to Paris, I thought it was a bit weird when they said the flight would take over two hours.”

“When I woke up I saw Spanish mountains and palm trees and the pilot announced we would be landing in Alicante in 20 minutes. I thought, “Are you joking?”

At first she ‘panicked’ before calming herself with the thought that it ‘must be a joke’.

She claims she showed her boarding to ‘at least 4 people’ before take off.

However, the Leeds native was indeed in Alicante and took the shock in her stride, saying: “I’m in Alicante for seven hours and it’s actually really nice. Imagine if that happened to you and you ended up in Luton.”

The TikToker, who normally reviews dodgy rental listings in the UK, explored the city before hoping to make it to Paris that evening.

“Don’t try this at home,” she warned, “It’s not a travel hack.”

She then compared the situation to the plot of Home Alone, sympathising with airline staff who have to check ‘hundreds’ of boarding passes everyday.

Throughout the day, she visited the coastline, the paseo maritimo and the castle before grabbing a beer.

“If you’re ever in Spain I would recommend Alicante,” she said.

After boarding a flight at 07:00 pm, she reached her Paris hotel at 01:30 am in the morning.

“I had a good time, I don’t think it will ever happen to me or anyone I know again,” she concluded.