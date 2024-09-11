11 Sep, 2024
11 Sep, 2024 @ 12:19
New direct flights between Istanbul and major city in Spain’s Andalucia begin this month – this is how much they cost

sevilla airpiort e
The soldier was arrested at Sevilla airport

IF you are a long-term resident of Andalucia, you might be interested to hear that very soon you will have the chance to take a direct flight from Sevilla airport to one of the most captivating cities in the world for visitors: Istanbul.

Direct flights to the hugely popular tourist destination will start at the end of September from the Sevilla-San Pablo international airport, and will have a duration of around four-and-a-half hours. 

The route will be operated by Pegasus Airlines, according to a report in Diario de Sevilla, a Turkish low-cost carrier that has bases at several airports in Turkey.

Flights will be as cheap as €69.99 each, but could cost around €100 depending on demand. 

Read more: Spain and the UK share more flights between them than any two countries in the WORLD

sevilla airpiort e
The flights will operate between Sevilla airport (above) and Istanbul.

The local culture and tourism councillor in Sevilla City Hall, Angie Moreno, announced several weeks ago that the flights will run three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. 

The first direct flight from Seville to Istanbul will depart on September 24, at 3.10pm, bound for the Sabiha Gökçen airport.

It is located in the Asian zone of the city, around one hour from the centre via the metro. 

According to news agency Efe, Sevilla is the third Spanish destination for Pegasus, which is already operating routes arriving in Madrid and Barcelona. 

In total, the low-cost Turkish airline covers 68 destinations in 34 different countries.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter

