11 Sep, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
11 Sep, 2024 @ 12:34
··
1 min read

Spain’s Pedro Sanchez visits China in hopes of easing EU trade dispute

by
(230331) -- BEIJING, March 31, 2023 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Beijing, capital of China, March 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

SPANISH prime minister Pedro Sanchez has called on the EU to ‘reconsider’ its position on tariffs of Chinese goods in an attempt to ease a long-running trade dispute between President Xi Jinping and the European bloc.

The comments came following Sanchez’s second visit to Beijing in 18 months, where he met with the Chinese premier to discuss boosting exports, such as electric vehicles and pork.

President Xi urged Sanchez to play a ‘constructive role’ in revising strained diplomatic and economic relations between China and the EU, and suggested that commercial ties between his nation and Spain could be deepened, especially with regards to sectors including AI, digital economy and new energy. 

Speaking at a press conference near Shanghai, the Socialist prime minister said: “I have to be blunt and frank…I think we need to reconsider, all of us, not only member states, but also the European Commission, our position towards this movement”.

“We don’t need another war, in this case a trade war”, he added. 

This ‘jamon’ from a humble town in Spain’s Andalucia is Queen Camila’s favourite - but have YOU tried it?
Sanchez fears that a EU-China trade war would negatively impact Spanish pork exports.

In particular, Sanchez suggested that the EU should move to eliminate tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

Last year, the EU opened an investigation into alleged unfair subsidies within the Chinese EV industry.

They were concerned that cheap Chinese EVs would undercut domestically-manufactured vehicles, and have proposed to boost tariffs by 37.6%, mirroring the protective economic position taken by the US. 

In return, China has launched a series of countermeasures, including against European pork, which constitutes a significant proportion of Spanish exports.

Last year, China imported €1.5 billion of pork products from Spain, with Spanish officials fearful that a tit-for-tat trade war would see exports slump. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

sevilla airpiort e
Previous Story

New direct flights between Istanbul and major city in Spain’s Andalucia begin this month – this is how much they cost

Next Story

3 online casino games to entertain yourself while travelling

Latest from Economy

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

British judge ‘astonished’ at 30-year-old mother of rioter, 12, who skipped her son’s court hearing for £1,000 holiday in Spain’s Ibiza

A BRITISH judge has slammed a mother’s decision to skip

Remembering one of the Costa del Sol’s most devastating forest fires: How this week three years ago saw 3,000 people evacuated and a heroic firefighter killed by raging inferno in the Sierra Bermeja

THIS week marks three years since the start of the