These 10 beaches have been shortlisted for the Best Beach in Spain title – but do you agree?

SPAIN is famed for its beaches – after all the marketing slogan ‘sun, sea and sand’ was thought up for a reason.

From miles of (ahem, excuse the cliche, but it is apt) golden sands, to rockier shores and city beaches to those framed by nature, there is (cliche alert!) something for everyone.

Conde Nast has asked its readers to pick their favourite playas – and these are the top 10 to make it on to the short list – one from each coastal community.

But what do you think – do you have a favourite spot you think deserves a mention? Let us know in the comments…

Los Genoveses Beach, Nijar (Almería)

Los Genoveses. Adobe Stock

Voted Best Beach in Andalucia, Los Genoveses is one of the best playas in the Cabo de Gata-Nijar Natural Park – and it has quite some competition!

Surrounded by magnificent volcanic hills (don’t worry – they have been inactive for hundreds of thousands of years), this beach offers calm, clear waters and a huge expanse of golden sands.

Proposals for an ‘ecotourism’ hotel have met with strident local opposition, with people determined to avoid the uncontrolled development seen on so many Spanish beaches.

Casa Bassa, Ibiza (Balearics)

Cala Bassa. Wikipedia

Ibiza is known for its nightlife and noisy, lively party hotspots. But there are still havens away from the madding crowds, such as Casa Bassa, which provides a quiet escape on the island’s lesser-known side.

This hidden beach features turquoise waters and a rugged shore, and is popular with yachties who drop anchor in the bay for a peaceful day out.

Las Canteras Beach, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (Canary Islands)

Las Canteras. Adobe Stock

Las Canteras is one of Spain’s most famous urban beaches. Stretching almost three kilometres, this beach offers a blend of natural beauty and city convenience.

The waters are calm and perfect for swimming, surfing, and snorkeling, thanks to a natural reef. With nearby cafes, restaurants, and shops, Las Canteras is a great spot for those who want to enjoy both sun and city life.

Playa de los Locos, Suances (Cantabria)

Playa de los Locos. Flickr/Adria Ariste

Heading north, you will find Playa de los Locos in Cantabria, with the rolling Atlantic swell making it a surfer’s paradise. Indeed, its name means ‘Beach of the Crazy’ named after people who take on the powerful waves.

Beyond the surf, striking cliffs and a wild landscape give it a rugged, untamed charm. This beach is for adventure seekers – or simply anyone who enjoys watching dramatic waves rather than tackling them!.

Cala Cap Roig, Sant Antoni de Calonge (Girona)

Cala Cap Roig. Wikimedia

Cala Cap Roig offers a secluded, peaceful escape within the wild, rocky beauty of the Costa Brava. Surrounded by pine forests and cliffs, this hidden cove has soft golden sands and crystal-clear waters. Its tranquil setting and stunning views make it a perfect spot for relaxation, ideal for those looking to unwind away from crowds.

Cala del Portitxol, Javea (Alicante)

Cala del Portitxol. Wikimedia

Tucked between dramatic cliffs, Cala del Portitxol is a small, charming cove, accessible only by foot or boat. Its pebble beach and old, traditional fishermen huts make it a perfect destination for a peaceful and intimate beach experience. Nature lovers will appreciate both the beautiful beach and the rugged coastline.

Playa de Las Catedrales, Ribadeo (Lugo)

Playa de Las Catedrales. Adobe Stock

Las Catedrales is famous for its towering rock formations resembling cathedral arches, making it one of Spain’s most famous beaches. At low tide visitors can walk beneath these massive natural structures, exploring caves and tunnels. It is so striking and unique that UNESCO has made it a World Heritage site and is a must-see for anyone interested in dramatic landscapes and rugged beauty.

Playa de Laga, Ibarrangelu (Basque Country)

Playa de Laga. Flickr/Joan

Playa de Laga offers a wide stretch of inviting, sandy, beach surrounded by green hills and dramatic cliffs. Its wild beauty and consistent Atlantic waves make it another favourite for surfers. It’s a top contender for those seeking an unspoiled beach with stunning views and outdoor activities.

Playa de Poo, Llanes (Asturias)

Playa de Poo. Flickr/Rosa

Despite its disconcerting name (to British ears), Playa de Poo is a family-friendly beach in Asturias. Sheltered by rocky outcrops, the water is gentle and ideal for children. The surrounding area also offers beautiful walking trails and lush, green landscapes, making it perfect for a relaxing day by the sea, especially for families or anyone seeking a quiet spot.

Playa de Calblanque, Cartagena (Murcia)

Playa de Calblanque. Flickr/Diotime1

Playa de Calblanque is one of Spain’s most unspoiled beaches. Within the Calblanque Regional Park, it offers stunning natural beauty with (yet again) soft golden sands, clear turquoise waters, and a backdrop of rugged cliffs and dunes. It’s a haven for beachgoers looking to escape crowds and immerse themselves in nature.

