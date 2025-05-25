REVEALED: The three beaches in Spain with the best photographic ‘wow factor’

THREE Spanish beaches have been proclaimed to have the ‘wow factor’ when photographs are posted online via social media or in travel blogs.

The holiday portal eBooking.com says the biggest reactions are achieved by Cala Moraig on the Costa Blanca, Playa Cofete in Fuerteventura, and Galicia’s Playa Rodas.

It states that the three beaches stand out for their natural beauty and therefore are ideal for stunning photos or videos.

CALA MORAIG

The portal says that Cala Moraig in the Alicante province municipality of Benitatxell, is a perfect fusion of adventure and natural beauty.

Accessible via a steep descent or by boat, the turquoise-coloured water cove has become a social media phenomenon.

One of the greatest visual attractions is the Cova dels Arcs, a spectacular sea cave formed by water erosion on the limestone rock.

It’s only accessible by swimming and offers a perfect opportunity for lovers of underwater photography and impossible landscapes.

Cala Moraig is visited every summer by thousands of tourists having seen it on posts that go viral on social media.

Over in the Canary Islands, Playa Cofete in southern Fuerteventura is a golden stretch of sand over 14 kilometres long and 50 meters wide.

PLAYA COFETE

It’s inaccessible by conventional transport and offers a feeling of complete isolation.

Photographers, influencers, and single travellers rate Cofete is one of the best places to capture the essence of the Atlantic Ocean.

Finally on the Cies islands in Galicia is Playa Rodas which the The Guardian newspaper has rated as the world’s best beach.

With its crescent shape, flour-white sand, and turquoise waters, there is very much a Caribbean-style flavour.

The island location means that visitors are limited but has gained increasing attention on platforms like Instagram, where photos of its sunsets, dunes, and nature trails increase every year.