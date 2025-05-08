Costa Blanca is Spain’s hotspot for the 2025 Blue Flag beach awards

THE Costa Blanca topped the 2025 Blue Flag awards for the best beaches in Spain, with 89 flags given to Alicante province- three of them for the very first time

That’s the largest total for provinces in the country and sees off areas like the Balearic and Canary Islands.

The awards are given by the Association of Environmental and Consumer Education (Adeac) and recognise the quality of beaches, as well as marinas and tourist boats, including a commitment to environmental protection.

READ MORE:

FIRST FLAG FOR ORTIGUES CAMPO, GUARDAMAR

Three beaches in Alicante province have been given their first-ever Blue Flag.

They are El Bol (Altea); Punta Negra(Denia) and Ortigues Campo(Guardamar del Segura).

There have been some losses- mainly because councils did not nominate some beaches due to infrastructure work.

That’s the case for Benidorm’s Mal Pas beach and also for Finestrat which made no application for the second successive year.

Though Altea picked up a flag for El Bol, it lost the award for Espigo.

The authority’s infrastructures councillor, Aurora Serrat, said it was a surprise over Espigo but it was down to a June 2024 rupture of a water collector going into a ravine.

Elsewhere, Orihuela accounts for 10 Blue Flags at Calas de Aguamarina; Barranco Rubio; Cabo Roig-La Caleta; Cala Capitan; Cala Cerrada; Cala Estaca; Campoamor-La Glea; La Zenia-Cala Bosque; Mil Palmeras and Punta Prima.

Denia now has seven flags, followed by six each for Torrevieja, Pilar de la Horadada, and Villajoyosa.