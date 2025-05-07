Spain leads the world for top beaches in 2025 Blue Flag winners list

SPAIN continues to be the world leader for Blue Flag beaches after the 2025 awards were announced on Wednesday in Madrid.

642 coveted flags were handed out by the Association of Environmental and Consumer Education (Adeac).

Spain is also third in the world rankings for marinas, with 101 flags awarded, plus six to tourist boats.

The awards were launched in 1987 and recognise the quality of water, general facilities and good environmental management.

Adeac president, Jose Palacios, said: “15% of the world’s Blue Flag beaches are located in Spain and 91% of the country’s nominated beaches win an award.”

Secretary of State for Tourism, Rosario Sanchez, said that many Blue Flag winners are making investments from the Ministry of Industry and Tourism vis its Destination Sustainability Plans.

“This will allow them to improve and maintain their awards for a long time or to become a first-time winner because we are promoting investments to improve water quality, facilities and accessibility,” said Sanchez.

The overall 642 total for Spain’s beaches is four more than last year.

The Valencian Community has the most flags with 143- five more than in 2024- covering 48 municipalities.

Andalucia has 138 flags(up eight), followed by Galicia with 108(down six) and Catalunya on 101(up six).

The Canary Islands are in fifth place with 47 flags but that is nine less than last year- making it the biggest regional loser for flags.

Split into municipalities, the largest number of flags are in Sanxenxo (19), Vigo (13), Orihuela (11), followed by Cartagena and Marbella- both on 10.