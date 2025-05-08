Spanish tourism bosses head to London in effort to tighten grip on massive British market

REPRESENTATIVES from eight of Spain’s main tourist destinations have met with tour operators in the United Kingdom, hoping to strengthen ties with a market representing more than 20% of international spending in Spain.

“The British market is essential, and we want to continue growing together through collaboration and mutual trust,” President of the AMT and mayor of Lloret de Mar, Adrià Lamelas said.

The Alliance of Sun and Beach Tourist Municipalities, representing Adeje, Arona, Benidorm, Calvià, Lloret de Mar, Salou, San Bartolomé de Tirajana and Torremolinos, met leading representatives from businesses including TUI, Jet2 and ABTA in London on Wednesday.

“Our destinations continue to invest in a strong and respectful relationship with British visitors, who are part of our tourism history,” Vice President of the AMT and Mayor of Arona Fátima Lemes said.

“Today we have demonstrated that, far from distorted messages, we remain an open, friendly country, ready to offer a safe and enriching experience.”

AMT shared their progress in sustainability and tourism hospitality ahead of the busy summer season beginning next month.

Lamelas said the goal is to continue establishing joint actions that allow a balance between the interests of both residents and tourists.

