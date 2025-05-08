Police outrage as Spain rules possessing or taking drugs in a parked vehicle ‘is not to be punished’

THE Spanish Secretary of State issued an instruction to the Policia Nacional and Guardia Civil, stating that the consumption of drugs in a parked vehicle is allowed.

The order is generating discomfort and doubts among officers who face this type of intervention daily throughout Spain.

According to the ruling, consuming drugs in a private car is allowed, since it’s happening inside private property – as long as the car is stationary and out of traffic.

There’s already a lot of backlash against the new ruling

“This provision leaves it to the prudent discretion of the acting agents to assess whether the fact of consuming toxic drugs, narcotics or psychotropic substances inside a private vehicle used exclusively as a means of parked transport is or does not constitute a serious offence by virtue of paragraph 16,” warns the Secretary of State for Security.

According to the instruction, a car is considered as a home, so the consumption of drugs is allowed as it happens on private property.

However, the Spanish Supreme Court has ruled that ‘a car cannot be considered the same as a house’.

The decision has already sparked outcry on social media, with some calling the ruling ‘frightening’.

“It’s a swampy terrain and to the detriment of citizen security to say that a parked vehicle enjoys special protection for the consumption and possession of drugs,” said Carlos Quero, national spokesman for the Spanish police union.