8 May, 2025
Cardinals resume conclave to elect successor to Pope Francis after inconclusive first vote

133 CARDINALS are back in conclave in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel for a second day of discussion and voting to elect a successor to Pope Francis.

A first vote taken on Wednesday was inconclusive resulting in black smoke rising from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel.

The required majority is 89 votes, two-thirds, and three of the last five popes were chosen on the second day.

BLACK SMOKE, WEDNESDAY(Cordon Press image)

Black or white smoke is anticipated at around noon in regard to a second vote.

The elections of Popes Benedict XVI and Francis were swift by historical standards.

Both popes were appointed on the second day of voting.

Benedict required four rounds of voting; Francis took five.

Pope John Paul II, Benedict’s predecessor, took slightly longer.

He was elected in 1978 on the third day of voting, in the eighth round.

The conclaves held earlier in the 20th century took more time.

In 1903, it took five days of voting to elect Pope Pius X – the same number it took to elect Pius XII in 1939.

Vatican sources have suggested that the cardinals could reach a majority as soon as tonight or tomorrow morning.

They are reportedly keen to show the world that they are united with a quick decision.

