Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez describes Pope Francis as a ‘friend of Spain’ while King and Queen sign book of condolence

SPAIN’S Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, praised the late Pope Francis on Tuesday, describing him as a ‘moral and spiritual reference for millions of people’ and a ‘friend of Spain’.

Meanwhile, the King and Queen of Spain signed a book of condolence at the Vatican’s embassy in Madrid.

The Vatican announced on Tuesday that the pontiff’s funeral will take place this Saturday and that the cardinals will convene in conclave to choose a successor on May 5.

SANCHEZ WITH POPE, OCTOBER 2024(Cordon Press image)

Pedro Sanchez did not say whether he would go to this weekend’s funeral service but it is almost certain that as head of state, King Felipe, will attend.

Speaking at a news conference following the weekly Council of Ministers meeting, Sanchez said that Pope Francis ‘advocated the fight against poverty and took a humanist view over migration’.

“Over the years I talked to him, I always knew I was with a friend of Spain who was a moral and spiritual reference for millions of people,” he stated, having met him face-to-face on two occasions.

The Prime Minister referred to Francis raising awareness across the world over climate change and his passion ‘against intolerance when it was most needed’.

“I am convinced that the world will miss his courage, his message and from Spain we will honour him,” Sanchez said.

The government had already decreed three days of official mourning.

Minister of Justice, Felix Bolaños, who is in charge of government contacts with the Roman Catholic Church, described Francis as ‘a good man and a great Pope.’

ROYALS AT VATICAN EMBASSY, MADRID(Cordon Press image)

Meanwhile, King Felipe and Queen Letizia, accompanied by Emeritus Queen Sofia visited the Vatican’s embassy in Madrid on Tuesday lunchtime to sign a book of remembrance.

The visit ended at 1.05pm and lasted for just five minutes.

The royals were greeted by the Holy See’s ambassador, Archbishop Bernardito Cleopas Auza from the Philippines who accompanied them to the room where the signings took place.