Three days of mourning in Spain following the Pope’s death as tributes pour in from around the world

MANY reactions are coming in from politicians, celebrities and religious institutions around the world about the news of the death of Pope Francis, who died on Monday morning aged 88.

The Spanish government has also declared three days of mourning for the death of the Pope, this has been announced by the Minister of the Presidency in a brief statement.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on X: “I mourn the passing of Pope Francis. His commitment to peace, social justice, and the most vulnerable leaves a profound legacy. Rest in Peace.”

US Vice-President JD Vance was the last person who brought an official visit to the Pope on Sunday to celebrate Easter.

JD Vance was the last official to visit the Pope. (Photo: Cordon Press)

JD Vance on X: “I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. May God rest his soul.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin also reacted to the Pope’s death: “I had the privilege to talk with this man on several occasions, I will forever have the fondest memories of him.”

Putin said that he and the Pope always treated each other with ‘mutual respect’.

Luis Arguello, president of the Spanish Episcopal Conference and archbishop of Valladolid, expressed his sorrow for the death of Pope Francis.

“I want to express on my own behalf, that my heart is filled with pain for his passing, but also hope because of his legacy as leader of the Catholic church,” Arguello said.

King Charles III has also issued a statement: “The Queen and I remember with special affection our meetings with His Holiness over the years and were very moved to have been able to visit him this very month”.