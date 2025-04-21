Estepona Old Boys: United by Football, Driven by Fun

BACK in 2018, a group of football-loving expats found themselves playing with another club – but something just didn’t click.

Determined to take the beautiful game into their own hands, they decided to form a team built on friendship, passion, and a shared love for football.

And so, Estepona Old Boys was born.

One of the players stepped up to take on the role of manager, and with everyone united behind the vision, the club began to grow rapidly.

Word spread, new faces joined, and before long, they had enough players to create not one, but two full teams.

Today, the Estepona Old Boys are thriving, with two dedicated squads – an over 35s team and an over 50s team, fondly nicknamed ‘The Codgers’.

At the heart of the club is a strong sense of camaraderie and community.

Matches are held at least once a week, often mixing the two squads, and the team loves welcoming visiting sides from the UK, Portugal, and the Netherlands for friendly fixtures.

The Codgers are especially well-travelled, heading out on biannual tours, the most recent of which saw them return from the Algarve with a trophy in hand.

More than just a football club, the Estepona Old Boys is a hub of fun, friendship, and unforgettable memories.

Whether it’s a kickabout on a sunny afternoon or a weekend away competing abroad, the team always has its eyes on the next adventure.