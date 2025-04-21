Family-run restaurant known for offering great food at great prices is becoming a social hub

LOOKING for a fun, family-friendly spot to eat and enjoy some drinks? Look no further! Nestled in the hills just outside Estepona, you’ll find The Sun Inn El Padron.

The Sun Inn is a cozy, family-run restaurant known for offering great food at great prices.

They want to become a hub for the local community, which is why they’re open year-round, with extended hours during the summer months.

“At the moment, we’re closed on Mondays, but our goal is to be open every day in the future,” says Kaydi, one of the owners.

Planning to visit by car? Parking is no problem, as there’s a spacious car park right out front.

The restaurant also boasts a large terrace, plenty of outdoor seating, and a kids’ playground.

Don’t miss the three-course Menu del Dia, which includes bread and a beverage for just €13.

The menu changes weekly, so there’s always something new to try.

The Sun Inn frequently hosts special events. For example, on April 12, they’re throwing a 70’s & 80’s party – but act fast, as tables are limited.

On Saturday, April 26, they’ll host a Charity Fun Day to support Asociacion Gatos y Amigos for helping local cats in need.

The Charity Fun Day will feature pony rides, Easter-themed kids’ hunts with prizes, market stalls selling unique products, BBQ, and, of course, plenty of great food, drinks, and music.

To stay updated on upcoming events, be sure to follow The Sun Inn on Facebook and Instagram @thesuninnelpadron.

The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday, with a special menu available every Sunday.

Happy Hour is every Friday from 4pm to 6pm, followed by a two-for-one offer on special menus from 6pm to 9pm.

Find The Sun Inn El Padron at Camino de Montesol in Estepona. Set your GPS and get ready for a fantastic experience!