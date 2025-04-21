Spain’s Semana Santa becomes a tourist attraction: ‘They prioritise taking photos and don’t respect the solemn traditions’.

WHAT was once a deeply spiritual and solemn celebration is, for some, starting to resemble a tourist spectacle.

As crowds continue to flood the streets of Andalucia’s major cities during Semana Santa (Holy Week), concerns are growing over the impact of mass tourism on one of Spain’s most sacred traditions.

In cities such as Sevilla, Malaga, and Granada, the famed processions – steeped in centuries of religious heritage – have become international draws, attracting thousands of visitors eager to witness the pageantry of gilded floats, hooded penitents and stirring music.

But according to a recent opinion piece published by Andalucia Informacion, the overwhelming presence of tourists is beginning to overshadow the spiritual heart of the event.

While the economic benefits are undeniable – with hotels fully booked, restaurants bustling, and local businesses selling everything from candles to religious figurines – not everyone is celebrating.

The article highlights growing frustration among locals and organisers who feel that the core values of Semana Santa are being diluted by an audience more focused on getting the perfect Instagram shot than observing the reverence of the occasion.

“Packed streets and spectators more focused on taking photos and videos can create an atmosphere that feels less solemn and spiritual,” one line from the piece notes.

In some cases, brotherhoods responsible for the processions have taken the step of limiting access to certain areas in order to preserve the sanctity of the ritual and maintain order.

In response to the overcrowding and changing tone in the big cities, some smaller towns in Andalucia are seizing the opportunity to offer a more traditional alternative.

As Andalucia Informacion details, places like Alcala la Real and Loja are promoting their own lesser-known processions as peaceful, authentic experiences for those seeking to reconnect with the religious roots of the week.

Balancing the spiritual significance of Semana Santa with its growing status as a commercial and cultural event will undoubtedly spark debate across the region over the tradition’s future.