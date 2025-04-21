Bather, 43, rescued after currents drag his pink inflatable out to sea off Spain’s Costa Blanca

A BATHER drifted out to sea on an inflatable off Guardamar del Segura on Saturday but was saved by the Cruz Roja.

The LS Naos rescue boat based in Santa Pola was pressed into action when the 43-year-old man was swept out by a strong current.

The vessel took him back to Guardamar- none the worse for his experience.

CRUZ ROJA RESCUE TEAM(Cruz Roja image)

The Cruz Roja said the incident is a reminder about being very careful when using inflatables in the sea and not to go too far away from the shore.

Also on Saturday, two Valencia firefighters saved a 12-year-old boy when he was swept away by the current while in his inflatable off the city’s Malvarrosa beach.

Help arrived at around 7.30pm to rescue the child and a man who tried to get him out of the water.

Both were suffering from hypothermia and were taken to Valencia’s University Clinical Hospital.

The lifeguard service had ceased operating at 4pm.