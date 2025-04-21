Hordes of frenzied Spanish football fans travel 1,600km to support tiny non-league English team

LOCALS in sleepy Market Harborough in the UK were left gobsmacked when more than 100 Spanish football fans descended on their non-league ground – chanting, singing, and turning a routine Saturday match into a fiesta to remember.

Harborough Town FC, who usually play in front of a modest crowd in the seventh tier of the English league, found their Bowden Park stands packed with noisy visitors in yellow kits, all the way from sunny Spain.

It comes from a wild partnership with Spanish YouTube channel La Media Inglesa, whose 440,000 subscribers voted to ‘adopt’ the Bees as their English club of choice.

READ MORE:

The Spanish supporters – some travelling nearly 1,000 miles – brought drums, banners, and a carnival atmosphere, belting out chants in Spanish and even teaching the locals a few songs.

“Some of them didn’t understand and were shocked – but in a good way,” said Carlos González León, who helped organise the trip.

“Everyone was really pleased with our attendance and support. We made a lot of noise. It was something huge and groundbreaking,” he told MailOnline.

Despite the continental backing, Harborough Town fell 2-1 to St Ives Town.