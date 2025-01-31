31 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
31 Jan, 2025 @ 17:31
··
1 min read

Valencia’s new €300m music and sports venue will open in September with secrecy surrounding identity of first act

by
Opening month unveiled for Valencia's new €300m music and sports venue- the Juan Roig Arena- with name of first performer being kept a 'secret'

VALENCIA’S Juan Roig Arena- named after and funded by the boss of the Mercadona supermarket chain- will open in September.

The multi-purpose venue will have a seating capacity of up 20,000 for concerts and will host up to 50 events in its first year.

Roig created a company called Licampa 1617 to carry out the construction project and after a 50 year concessionary period, the facilities will be managed by Valencia City Council.

READ MORE:

INDOOR CONSTRUCTION

Construction started in 2020 and it was initially expected to open two years ago.

The venue- which has cost nearly €300 million to build- will be home to sporting, musical, gastronomic and business events.

It will have bars and restaurants plus a 1,200 space car park.

There will be more than a 1,000 m2 of indoor video screens, a 240 m2 video scoreboard, a 300 m2 outdoor screen plus a video-lit facade offering an immersive experience to visitors.

Juan Roig Arena general manager, Victor Sendra, said that ‘there are still many things to announce’ and that he would keep an air of ‘mystery’ as to who would perform the first concert.

Nevertheless, it was declared in December that the Columbian Latin Grammy Award-winning singer, Camilo, will be doing a gig on September 12.

An 80s disco night is scheduled for October 18 featuring a variety of pop acts from the decade including Bananarama, Alphaville, Samantha Fox, F.R.David, and Ryan Paris.

The legendary film music composer Hans Zimmer will perform on March 26, 2026, with all tickets already sold out.

The venue will be used 365 days a year with sport especially important.

It will be the new home of the Valencia Basketball Club and will host the Men’s European Handball Championships in January 2028.

Victor Sendra said the arena had an ‘unbeatable’ location next to the City of Arts and Sciences, with good transport links.

“Our objectives are to contribute to Valencia continuing to consolidate itself as a destination for national and international events and to enhance the legacy of the city, community and country,” he said.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Hospitality marketing agency to boost Spanish businesses

Latest from La Cultura

Dimonis Des Cau Des Boc Negre Correfoc

Saint Sebastian concludes with a bang 

ON Sunday 26, the traditional Correfoc celebration rounded off Mallorca’s 2025 Saint Sebastian festivities. The festival, which is held in the Balearic Islands but focused
Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Hospitality marketing agency to boost Spanish businesses

When it comes to standing out online, connecting with potential
John George killing: Two people summoned to answer questions about the murder from judge in Spain

John George killing: Judge summonses two people to answer questions about Belfast man’s murder on Costa Blanca

TWO people were scheduled to appear at a Torrevieja court