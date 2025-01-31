Hospitality marketing agency to boost Spanish businesses

When it comes to standing out online, connecting with potential guests and boosting sales, travel brands now require the support of a specialist hospitality marketing agency.

Spain-based Peregryn Agency was created to fulfil that need, offering branding and digital marketing for travel and tourism brands.

The boutique agency combines brand strategists and copywriters, designers and SEO specialists to offer a suite of services to hospitality brands, working on a flexible basis.

“As purveyors of experiences, hospitality brands need to harness the power of storytelling and SEO to communicate their value, show what makes them different and build a relationship with their customers,” said co-founder Sarah Gordon. “We’re delighted to help those brands grow and attract more clients.”

About the founders

Peregryn Agency is led by respected travel journalist Sarah Gordon and branding and SEO specialist José Valdivieso. They bring their respective expertise together to help hotel and travel brands communicate effectively and ultimately increase bookings.

A former travel editor at MailOnline and The Telegraph, who continues to contribute to publications as varied as The Times and National Geographic Traveller, Sarah is considered a go-to professional for both her editorial and commercial expertise.

With a further 10 years of experience in marketing, she has managed commercial campaigns in the media for the likes of British Airways, Brand USA, American Express and Tourism Australia.

Hospitality digital marketing expert Joe has launched and managed brands across industries and spent the past six years working with travel brands such as Ikos Resorts, Canaves Collection and One&Only Kéa Island.

Supporting travel leaders

As an offshoot of established content marketing agency Contese, Peregryn focuses on brand development support and digital marketing strategies for hospitality brands. The new dedicated brand comes as a result of organic growth within the agency that demanded a dedicated team to collaborate with leaders in the travel industry.

As well as working with clients on a retainer basis, Peregryn also provides ad-hoc pricing and support for specific projects, delivering the specific expertise and support that small marketing teams need to make a real impact.

The Peregryn team has worked with renowned Greek hotel brand Ikos Resorts for more than five years, including with the launch of its new Spanish resorts Ikos Andalusia in Malaga and Ikos Porto Petro in Mallorca. Peregryn’s work has encompassed full website content development for Ikos, along with creative copywriting for brand campaigns, social media content and in-resort communications.

The agency has also worked with prestigious brands ahead of their launches, providing brand naming, logo design and website development services for luxury Barcelona property Casa Epicuri. It provided creative content support for groundbreaking One&Only Kéa Island, in Greece, and website content to reflect the unique tone of voice of star-studded Phoenix hotel The Global Ambassador.

Boosting bookings

As a specialist in digital marketing for travel and tourism, Peregryn harnesses SEO to bring the right traffic to hospitality websites along with creative storytelling that keeps them there – and ultimately leads to bookings.

The Peregryn team are masters at suggesting purpose-led content strategies for travel and hospitality businesses. They generate ideas for blogs, social media, and other value-driven content, combining these with data-driven SEO expertise dand hospitality digital marketing campaigns.

The Mediterranean experts

As recognised leaders in their field, Sarah and José have unparalleled expertise in the region. Sarah was recently appointed to manage a commercial campaign for the Spanish Tourist Office for the Daily Telegraph, and continues to be commissioned for editorial travel pieces about Spain for The Times. She knows what travel consumers are looking for and how to position content with the right tone to appeal to them. Joe’s SEO experience targets travellers searching in both English and Spanish, to boost traffic and bookings from multiple audiences.

Additional clients in Greece, such as One&Only Kéa Island and the Canaves Collection on the island of Santorini, plus expansive editorial experience in travel writing throughout Italy and France mean that Peregryn is perfectly placed to extend their expertise through the entire Mediterranean basin. From its base in Valencia, where both Joe and Sarah have lived for five years, Peregryn offers insight into the Spanish and Mediterranean travel markets from a global perspective.

A new way of working

The in-house marketing teams of hospitality businesses are often stretched thin. Peregryn Agency gives them the flexible and agile support that they need, by filling any gaps in their expertise and offering creative insight and solutions. As enthusiastic travellers themselves, the founders are passionate about helping great travel brands do well.

“It’s impossible for a small in-house team to manage the website, PR, SEO, advertising and branding, alone,” said Joe. “That’s the problem that Peregryn has been created to solve. We help supplement internal teams as and when they need us, delivering specialist expertise on a flexible basis.”

With its dynamic and tailored approach, and its regional expertise in the Mediterranean, Peregryn is ideally positioned to help travel businesses with their hospitality digital marketing.

To find out more, get in touch with the team at weare@peregryn.agency