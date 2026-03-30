For many Britons, Spain represents the life they’ve always imagined: warm weather, a relaxed pace, vibrant communities, and a healthier balance between work, leisure, and family.

Since Brexit, however, the process of relocating has become more complex, especially for those who want to live in Spain without working.

The Non-Lucrative Visa remains the most popular route for retirees, early retirees, and anyone with passive income or savings who wants to enjoy long-term residence in Spain.

But while the concept is simple, the application process is not. Spain’s administrative system is famously strict, document-heavy, and slow, and small mistakes can lead to long delays or outright refusals.

This is why more British applicants are turning to specialist legal support from firms recognised internationally for their immigration expertise.

Expert Support Backed by Global Recognition

Latitude Law is consistently ranked by global guides Chambers & Partners, The Legal 500, and Lexology, reflecting our long-standing reputation in UK and international immigration law. Our Spain service is led by Javier Álvaro Culebras, whose background offers a rare and highly effective combination of skills:

Spanish-qualified Abogado – authorised and registered lawyer in Spain

– authorised and registered lawyer in Spain Native Spanish speaker – dealing directly with Spanish authorities

– dealing directly with Spanish authorities Spain-based practitioner – able to manage local processes in person

– able to manage local processes in person Experienced UK immigration caseworker – familiar with British expectations and documentation standards

This dual UK / Spain expertise means your application is prepared and managed by someone who understands both legal systems, both cultures, and the realities of Spanish bureaucracy.

For British nationals navigating post-Brexit rules, this level of insight can make the entire process smoother, faster, and far less stressful.

What the Non-Lucrative Visa Allows

The Non-Lucrative Visa gives non-EU nationals, including UK citizens, the right to live in Spain without working. It is ideal for those who want to retire, semi-retire, or simply enjoy life in Spain while relying on pensions, savings, or passive income.

To qualify, applicants must demonstrate:

Sufficient passive income or savings

Comprehensive private health insurance valid in Spain

valid in Spain A clean criminal record

A genuine intention to reside in Spain long term

The visa is issued for one year initially, then renewed in two-year periods. After five years of continuous residence, you may be eligible for long-term residence.

Financial Requirements: Understanding the Thresholds

Spain uses an economic indicator called IPREM to calculate the minimum income required. In 2026, IPREM is set at €600 per month.

The rules are:

Main applicant: 400% of IPREM

400% of IPREM Each dependant: 100% of IPREM

Funds may come from:

Pensions

Rental income

Investments

Dividends

Proven savings

Spanish authorities don’t just look at how much money you have, they examine the stability, reliability, and presentation of your financial evidence. Even strong applications can fail if the documents are poorly structured or unclear, making this one of the most frequent reasons for refusals.

Getting early, expert advice on how to present your finances can make all the difference. A specialist can help you organise your documents correctly, avoid red flags, and plan ahead for renewals and long-term residence, ensuring your financial profile meets Spanish expectations from the start.

How We Support Your Non-Lucrative Visa Application

We provide full immigration support from your first enquiry to final approval. Our service includes:

Assessing whether the Non-Lucrative Visa is the right route for you

Advising on acceptable income and savings

Preparing documents to Spanish legal and administrative standards

Submitting your application and managing all communication

Supporting you through residence registration and renewals in Spain

We also help you navigate common issues such as:

How much time you can spend outside Spain without affecting your status

Avoiding accidental breaches of the “no work” rule

Planning ahead for renewals and eventual long-term residence

Tax Considerations for New Residents

Many Non-Lucrative Visa holders become Spanish tax residents depending on how many days they spend in the country. This affects worldwide income reporting and long-term financial planning.

We provide initial guidance on:

Tax residency rules

Registering with the Spanish tax authorities

When specialist tax advice is required

Where appropriate, we work closely with reputable Spanish tax professionals.

Relocation Support Once You Arrive in Spain

Most Non-Lucrative Visa applicants are relocating permanently or semi-permanently. Once you arrive, several administrative steps must be completed, often involving long waits, regional variations, and appointment-based systems.

We offer optional relocation support, including:

NIE (Número de Identificación de Extranjero) – your essential Spanish ID number for banking, utilities, contracts, and more

Empadronamiento – registration with your local town hall, required for healthcare, schooling, and many administrative processes

TIE Residence Card – your biometric residence card proving your legal status in Spain

Additional practical support

Opening a Spanish bank account

Assistance renting or purchasing property

Initial tax registration and compliance guidance

Introductions to trusted notaries and accountants

You can choose only the support you need or opt for a fully managed relocation service.

Transparent Fees and a Personal Service

Our fees reflect the complexity of your case and the level of support you choose. Every client receives a clear quote after a free initial consultation – no surprises, no hidden extras.

Why British Clients Choose Latitude Law

Ranked by Chambers & Partners , The Legal 500 , and Lexology

, , and A Spanish-qualified, Spain-based lawyer leading your case

leading your case Clear, practical advice in English

A personal, boutique service – no call centres or automated systems

Support that continues long after your visa is approved

Relocating to Spain is a life-changing move. Our role is to make it smooth, stress-free, and built on solid long-term planning. To start your journey with confidence, speak to Latitude Law today on 0300 131 6767 or get in touch via our contact form.

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