2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torrevieja – € 199,900

Ground floor apartment located in La Zenia, Orihuela Costa. The property has a living-dining room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This apartment is south facing and has a large garden with private parking space. Only 600 meters from the sea. La Zenia is close to Cabo Roig, Campoamor and Playa Flamenca. It is a tourist area located close to all amenities of the famous shopping center La Zenia Boulevard. A few minutes from the N-332 and the Mediterranean freeway AP-7 towards Alicante and Cartagena. There are also around the golf courses of Villamartin, Las Ramblas, Campoamor and Las… See full property details

Apartment

Torrevieja, Alicante

2 beds 1 baths

€ 199,900