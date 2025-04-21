21 Apr, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
21 Apr, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torrevieja – € 199,900

by
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torrevieja - € 199

Ground floor apartment located in La Zenia, Orihuela Costa. The property has a living-dining room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This apartment is south facing and has a large garden with private parking space. Only 600 meters from the sea. La Zenia is close to Cabo Roig, Campoamor and Playa Flamenca. It is a tourist area located close to all amenities of the famous shopping center La Zenia Boulevard. A few minutes from the N-332 and the Mediterranean freeway AP-7 towards Alicante and Cartagena. There are also around the golf courses of Villamartin, Las Ramblas, Campoamor and Las… See full property details

Apartment

Torrevieja, Alicante

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 199,900

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torrevieja - € 199,900



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Spain’s Semana Santa becomes a tourist attraction: ‘They prioritise taking photos and don’t respect the solemn traditions’.

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop