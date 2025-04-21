Pope Francis, who ‘championed the poorest and most marginalised’, dies at the age of 88

POPE Francis has died on Monday at the age of 88, the camerlengo of the Vatican announced.

“Dear brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis,” read the official statement released by the Vatican at 9.52am.

“At 7.35am this morning, the bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the Father’s house. His whole life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and his Church.”

“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalised.”

Pope Francis has been in the Vatican since March 13, 2013

“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we entrust the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the Triune God,” said the camerlengo.

No statements have been issued yet by the Spanish Catholic church.

His death comes after his appearance on Sunday where he greeted the crowd son St. Peter’s Square for Easter, where he could barely speak a word. He then took a tour of the square in the popemobile, a scene that now becomes his farewell to the crowd.



His last known meeting was with the Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, whom he received in a private audience.



The Pope has been struggling with his health for a few months, following his admission into Gemelli hospital on February 14, for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia.



More updates are coming soon.