Spain’s King Felipe pays glowing tribute to Pope Francis, praising his emphasis on ‘loving neighbours’

SPAIN’S King Felipe has passed on his condolences to the Roman Catholic Church leadership following Monday’s announcement of the death of Pope Francis.

Felipe has expressed his sorrow, along with Queen Letizia, over the passing of the Pontiff and highlighted his commitment to ‘loving neighbours and fraternity’.

Felipe emphasised that the late Pope will always to continue to inspire over the importance he placed on ‘dialogue and consensus’ for a fairer world.

NEW MONARCHS & NEW POPE, JUNE 2014

The monarch made in his comments in a message sent to the dean of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re.

He said he heard ‘with deep sadness, the news of the Pontiff’s death’.

Felipe conveyed ‘on behalf of the Government and on behalf of the Spanish people, the testimony of our deepest sorrow’.

“Pope Francis has borne witness throughout his pontificate to the importance of loving neighbours, fraternity and social friendship for the world this century,” he stated.

“We will always continue to be inspired by his conviction of the need to bring encouragement and comfort to the poorest and most needy and the importance he attached to dialogue and consensus to achieve a fairer and more supportive world,” he added.

The King ended his message by conveying his condolences on behalf of Queen Letizia and the entire Royal Family with ‘prayers for his eternal rest’.

SPAIN'S PM PEDRO SANCHEZ & THE POPE, OCTOBER 2024

In June 2013, the Royal couple who were yet to ascend the Spanish throne, went to the Vatican to attend the mass which began the start of Francis’ pontificate.

A year later, and just a fortnight after Felipe ascended to the throne, the couple were welcomed in a papal audience.

PREVIOUS MONARCHS WITH POPE FRANCIS, 2014

Pope Francis also received King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofia after they attended the canonisation of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II in April 2014.