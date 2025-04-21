Who are the five contenders tipped to become the new Pontiff in the Vatican’s arcane elections?

WITH the passing of Pope Francis on Monday, the Catholic Church is getting ready to prepare for a transition that will determine its direction for the foreseeable future.

As the first Latin American pope, Francis put a lot of emphasis on human rights, justice and environmental issues.

The College of Cardinals will have to elect a leader that will not just shape the future of the Church, but also the future of more than 1.3 billion Catholics worldwide.

The papal conclave usually starts 15 to 20 days after the death of a Pope, this time allows processions and rituals to be carried out.

The question remains whether the new Pope will continue Francis’ trend of progressive reforms, or will we see a pivot back to theological conservatism?

The answer to that will become clear once we see the white smoke coming out of the Sistine Chapel.

In the meantime, speculations will mount about who will take the vacant spot. Here we list five potential candidates for the Papacy.

Photo: Cordon Press

Luis Antonio Tagle is considered one of the strongest contenders to continue Pope Francis’ progressive agenda. He is 67 years old and born in the Philippines.



An advocate for inclusion and evangelisation, Tagle was one of Pope Francis’ most trusted figures.

Photo: Cordon Press

Another favourite is Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s diplomat. He’s 70 years old and from Italy, he led sensitive negotiations with China and Middle Eastern governments.

Parolin is seen as a moderate theological candidate, someone who could provide stability while still maintaining Francis’ progressive course.

Photo: Cordon Press

Peter Turkson, 76, from Ghana is seen as another likely contender. He is a well-known figure in the Church’s social justice circles.

He has been very vocal on topics such as climate change, poverty and economic justice.

If Turkson would get elected, he would be the first African Pope in centuries.

Photo: Photonews

Born in Hungary and 72 years old, Peter Erdo is a leading conservative candidate.

Erdo is a fierce advocate for traditional Catholicism, which is different from the late Pope Francis’ course.

Photo: Cordon Press

Italy’s Angelo Scola, 82, is a strong contender. He was among the favourites in the 2013 conclave that ultimately elected Pope Francis.



His traditionalist stance makes him a popular candidate, but his age may very well work against him.