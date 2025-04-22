Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori dining in Indian restaurant in Spain’s Mallorca sparks rumours of reconciliation

KANYE West and his wife Bianca Censori have been spotted together in Mallorca, fuelling speculation that the high-profile couple may be attempting to reconcile after months of public rumours surrounding a split.

The rapper, 47, and Australian architect, 30, were seen dining at an Indian restaurant in the Mallorcan town of Santanyi over the Easter weekend.

The sighting comes amid recent turbulence in their relationship, which included West’s cryptic lyrics suggesting a breakup and reports in the US press of estrangement between the pair.

READ MORE: Henry Cavill goes shopping for COWS in Spain before taking in the sights

The couple, who married in a private ceremony in December 2022, arrived on the island by private jet, accompanied by security and West’s manager.

Their appearance at India Restaurant caught the attention of fellow diners and local media despite their efforts to keep a low profile.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori spotted in Santanyi entering the restaurant. (credit: @yefanatics)

Restaurant owner Sarbjit Singh told Diario de Mallorca that the couple enjoyed a quiet evening.

“I didn’t know who he was. We get very busy on weekends, and I thought he was just a regular customer. Then it turned out he wasn’t: it was Kanye West,” Singh said, adding that the pair ordered a chicken madras and mango lassi.

“They were very friendly. They didn’t go crazy. It was a very normal dinner.”

West was dressed in black and concealed his face beneath an oversized hoodie, while Censori opted for a form-fitting black bodysuit and high heels – consistent with the bold style that has often put her in the headlines.

The pair were joined by a friend familiar with the area, according to reports.

Videos of the couple entering the restaurant have circulated widely on social media, with fans and onlookers speculating over their body language and interactions.

Their public appearance in Mallorca has ignited speculation that the couple, whose relationship has made frequent tabloid headlines, may be on the path to reconciliation.

Just a few weeks ago, West released a song titled BIANCA, in which he hinted at a separation.

Lyrics from the track include, “Until Bianca comes back I’m gonna be up all night, I ain’t getting any sleep… Bianca, I just want you back / Come back to me.”

The alleged rift had been attributed to growing discomfort on Censori’s part regarding the controversies surrounding West, including backlash over his social media behaviour and provocative fashion choices.

Before arriving in Mallorca, West had reportedly been in Japan, taking a break away from the spotlight.

But his Mallorca appearance with Censori has certainly thrust the couple back into the public eye.