30 Jun, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
30 Jun, 2025 @ 16:30
··
1 min read

WATCH: Former England winger David Bentley wows Marbella with one-handed jetski beer catch

by

FORMER Spurs winger David Bentley made waves in Puerto Banus this week – quite literally – after being spotted partying on a jet ski while getting served… from a yacht.

The retired England star, 40, was seen zooming around the Marbella marina with a grin as wide as his crossing range, pulling doughnuts and spraying tourists in designer shades.

In a moment worthy of a beer ad, Ian Radford – boss of  local celeb haunt La Sala – lobbed a can of cold beer from a swanky yacht to the jet-skiing footballer – who impressively caught it one-handed.

READ MORE: WATCH: Brit complains Marbella is ‘a lot of fun’ but warns how it can ‘ruin you’ 

“He’s still got the touch!” one onlooker shouted, as Bentley cracked it open mid-ride and toasted the crowd like a sunburnt James Bond.

Now a Marbella local and co-owner of La Sala, Bentley looked like he was enjoying retirement as much as his Premier League days – minus the defending.

Locals say he’s become a fixture in Banus, but few expected the former England winger to be playing keepy-uppy with a San Miguel while straddling a jet engine.

READ MORE: Marbella beefs up beach security to crack down on ‘loose dogs, street sellers and jetskis’

YouTube video

As one beachgoer put it: “Only in Marbella.”

Eyewitnesses claimed the waterfront crowd gave a cheeky round of applause, while one British holidaymaker asked if Bentley was auditioning for the next Fast & Furious.

The stunt reportedly sparked a wave of copycat jet ski antics – none of which ended with such style.

Click here to read more Marbella News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Oh, Mary! Worshippers in tears after botched restoration of iconic Semana Santa statue

Latest from Celebrity

Go toTop