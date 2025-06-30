WATCH: Former England winger David Bentley wows Marbella with one-handed jetski beer catch

FORMER Spurs winger David Bentley made waves in Puerto Banus this week – quite literally – after being spotted partying on a jet ski while getting served… from a yacht.

The retired England star, 40, was seen zooming around the Marbella marina with a grin as wide as his crossing range, pulling doughnuts and spraying tourists in designer shades.

In a moment worthy of a beer ad, Ian Radford – boss of local celeb haunt La Sala – lobbed a can of cold beer from a swanky yacht to the jet-skiing footballer – who impressively caught it one-handed.

“He’s still got the touch!” one onlooker shouted, as Bentley cracked it open mid-ride and toasted the crowd like a sunburnt James Bond.

Now a Marbella local and co-owner of La Sala, Bentley looked like he was enjoying retirement as much as his Premier League days – minus the defending.

Locals say he’s become a fixture in Banus, but few expected the former England winger to be playing keepy-uppy with a San Miguel while straddling a jet engine.

As one beachgoer put it: “Only in Marbella.”

Eyewitnesses claimed the waterfront crowd gave a cheeky round of applause, while one British holidaymaker asked if Bentley was auditioning for the next Fast & Furious.

The stunt reportedly sparked a wave of copycat jet ski antics – none of which ended with such style.

