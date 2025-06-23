23 Jun, 2025
23 Jun, 2025 @ 14:34
··
2 mins read

The Clubhouse in Banus has hosted all the big sporting events over the last year… and as it reaches its first birthday, things are only just beginning

by

IT all kicked off a year ago at the glorious Euros 2024.

A dream final bringing together Spain and England, the Clubhouse couldn’t have asked for a better month to launch.

Guaranteeing hundreds of supporters from every European country during the four week tournament, keeping these two most important nations in to the end was a dream come true.

A night when the great and the good of the Costa del Sol was present – as well famous names in the world of football, including former England striker Wayne Rooney – the sports bar has just gone from strength to strength since then.

Wayne Rooney (far left) at The Clubhouse

Promising to show almost any game of football, the Clubhouse, which sits below popular La Sala restaurant in Puerto Banus, also televises all the major cricket, golf and rugby games.

Whether you are looking to watch the British Lions down under, a Championship play off final or the US Masters, this is your spot.

Dozens of different places to sit and even more screens, this is a sports bar with an amazing difference.

The luxurious 900 m² space has a multi-million investment and boasts cutting-edge top-of-the-range Trackman golf simulators, advanced Dartsee dartboards, and over 50 TVs equipped with Zapping technology.

It has introduced a pioneering self-serve Mahou beer system, allowing guests to refill their glasses at their tables. There is complimentary valet parking.

In particular, it also shares a kitchen with the award-winning 15 year established La Sala restaurant upstairs.

So whether you are just looking for a pizza in their Napolitan oven, or something more elaborate, the quality is guaranteed.

The sports bar launched in June last year with fire dancers, champagne and a string of former premiership footballers, who are investors in the business.

They included four Spurs legends David Bentley, Dean Austin, Stephen Carr and Harry Winks, who is now playing at Leicester. 

Spurs legend David Bentley at The Clubhouse

The aces were on hand to ensure the party really got started.

Winks, 28, who is a regular visitor to Marbella, told the Olive Press: “I love Marbella and this place is going to be amazing,” he said. “I’m only a really small investor but I’m sure it will pay back.”

David Bentley added: “This is the first really decent sports venue of its type in Marbella. It’s great to be here and still involved.”

Other former stars in the house were Paul Robinson, Chris Hugues and popular TV pundit Alex Scott.

La Sala boss Ian Radford, told the Olive Press: “It was touch and go it would be ready in time for the Euros, but we somehow got it over the line.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better kick off and the year has flown past.”

To coincide with the landmark first anniversary, the Sala Group has also teamed up with the new Costa del Sol Festival as official hospitality partner.

The festival running from to August 22 and is just up the road at the Marbella Arena, and features a series of live shows including tribute performances to Queen, The Beatles and Michael Jackson.

As part of the partnership, all festival ticket holders will receive Sala Group’s exclusive Elevate loyalty rewards. This includes a 20 euro credit for drinks at Clubhouse before or after any show, plus a 10% discount at all Sala Group venues, including La Sala by the Sea and OAK Firehouse.
For more information email reservations@LaSalaBanus.com or call 952814145

