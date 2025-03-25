Henry Cavill goes shopping for COWS in Spain before taking in the sights

HENRY Cavill has caused quite the commotion in Spain after being spotted shopping for cows.

The Superman star touched down in Alvedro Airport in A Coruña last Thursday by private plane, before heading to a farm in O Corgo, near Lugo, on Friday.

The 41-year-old, who is among the favourites to become the next James Bond, met with a seller to negotiate the purchase of some Galician Blonde cows.

According to Spanish reports, the Hollywood star was keen to complete the purchase, but was unable to seal a deal.

It is believed Cavill wants to take the unique breed back to his farm in the UK, just outside of London.

The cow is native to Galicia and is one of Spain’s most purebred cattle lines.

It is considered a premium beef in Spain, and thanks to Cavill’s visit, local farmers will hope Galician Blondes go international.

The English actor, originally from Jersey, is known to have a love for farm animals.

A few weeks ago, he enjoyed himself at the Cheltenham races, and he recently shared an Instagram post of him cooking Sunday steaks back home.

The weekend delicasse was also from northern Spain – specifically, he prepared Basque region sirloin steaks, which were dry brined overnight.

Cavill (top right), poses with friends, family, and staff at Campos restaurant, Lugo. (credit: @restaurantecampos)

After his visit to the Galician farm, Cavill dined at Campos restaurant, in Lugo’s Old Town.

Cavill was accompanied by his wife, Natalie Viscuso, his son, close friends and business owners Carlos Vazquez Marzan and Carmen Vites, plus some pals from Britain.

The restaurant shared multiple photos of the actor posing with staff members and his guests, and he even left a strong message for Campos – and perhaps Galicia – accompanied by his signature.

“Thank you so much for giving me, my friends, and my family an experience that we will never forget. We will come back. We will.”