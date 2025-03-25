25 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
25 Mar, 2025 @ 14:02
·
1 min read

Missing German carer is FOUND almost two weeks after vanishing from Spain’s Costa del Sol

by

A GERMAN carer who vanished from the Costa del Sol almost two weeks ago has been found alive and well. 

Martina Renate, 61, and her pet dog Ellie had last been seen in Elviria, Marbella, at around 11am on Friday, March 14. 

According to an online appeal, she then made a phone call at 1.30pm and appeared to vanish.

However in an update on Monday, friends helping with the search said Martina had been located in another province. 

The update was confirmed today by missing persons charity SOS Desaparecidos, which lists Martina as ‘found’. 

It is not known where Martina has been since disappearing. 

The update said: “Martina and Ellie have been located, they are alive, thankfully!

“The police have informed us this morning that they have located them in another province and that the missing person case is now closed.”

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Boat migrants kept in tiny cage after paying gang €15k to get residency in Spain
Previous Story

Boat migrants kept in tiny cage after paying gang €15k to get residency in Spain

Next Story

Henry Cavill goes shopping for COWS in Spain before taking in the sights

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop