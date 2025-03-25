Missing German carer is FOUND almost two weeks after vanishing from Spain’s Costa del Sol

A GERMAN carer who vanished from the Costa del Sol almost two weeks ago has been found alive and well.

Martina Renate, 61, and her pet dog Ellie had last been seen in Elviria, Marbella, at around 11am on Friday, March 14.

According to an online appeal, she then made a phone call at 1.30pm and appeared to vanish.

However in an update on Monday, friends helping with the search said Martina had been located in another province.

The update was confirmed today by missing persons charity SOS Desaparecidos, which lists Martina as ‘found’.

It is not known where Martina has been since disappearing.

The update said: “Martina and Ellie have been located, they are alive, thankfully!

“The police have informed us this morning that they have located them in another province and that the missing person case is now closed.”