25 Mar, 2025
25 Mar, 2025 @ 14:54
Horror in Mijas: Thugs beat up woman in her 80s while robbing her home

THE Guardia Civil are looking for two ‘foreign’ nationals who beat up a Mijas resident in her eighties.

The men broke into her property in the rural El Hornillo area of the municipality last Wednesday(March 19).

One of the home invaders even tried to strangle the woman after grabbing her by the neck.

There have been reports that the same two suspects previously tried to rob the woman, who lives on her own.

A Mijas council employee raised the alarm hours later after finding the victim with blood splattered all over her face.

She confirmed that she suffered a beating from two thieves who entered her home in the early hours.

The Mijas Policia Local were called and found the woman suffering with pain and with several injuries- mainly to her head.

Her son went to the house after learning of the attack.

She was taken by ambulance to Marbella’s Costa del Sol Hospital.

Due to shock and injuries suffered, the victim was unable to clarify whether any items had been stolen.

Alex Trelinski

