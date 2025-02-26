Watch: ‘Armed’ robber is chased out of shop in Spain’s Andalucia by female worker wielding a roll of sellotape

THIS is the moment a hooded man brandishing a plastic gun failed to rob a shop in southern Spain thanks to its no-nonsense owner.

Footage from Feburary 20 shows a man wearing a black hoodie, grey tracksuit bottoms, black gloves, and a white face mask, walking up to the counter of a corner shop in Huelva, telling the clerk: “Give me all the money you have’.

In his attempt to intimidate the female shop assistant, the perpetrator is then seen pulling out a ‘gun’.

The woman realised that it was made of plastic and started shouting ‘get out of here, get out of here’ at the assailant.

She also called him ‘desgraciado’, while yelling expletives at the robber, and chased him with a roll of sellotape.

Her tactic worked and the hooded figure fled from the shop, leaving the saleswoman and her co-worker in peace.

The video of the incident on social media has entertained viewers and called for praise for the woman’s heroics.

On Instagram, one user said, “tell me you are Andalucian without telling me you are Andalucian”, while another suggested the thief was lucky she didn’t pick up a broom.