25 Feb, 2025
25 Feb, 2025 @ 18:30
Outrage after German tourists mount and destroy monument in Mallorca

A PAIR of German tourists destroyed a sculpture on Sunday after climbing it to take a selfie at the Palma Contemporary Art Museum. 

The couple, 27 and 28 years old, fell to the ground and suffered various cuts and bruises after mounting the statue. 

Various Policia Local agents and ambulance workers quickly arrived on the scene after the incident, which took place at about 4pm. 

The Germans were taken to a private hospital in Palma, where they were treated. 

‘Julia’ was an original sculpture by Catalan artist Agusti Roque. It was acquired by Palma Council in 1999. 

Now, the work will be restored and put back in its place just outside the museum, at the intersection of Calle de Sant Pere and Calle de la Polvora. 

According to the museum, the ‘excess weight’ put on the artwork caused it to tumble, but it did not collapse on the tourists. 

“If that had happened, their injuries would have been a lot worse as the statue is made of heavy steel,” they said in a statement.

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

