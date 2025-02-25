Outrage after German tourists mount and destroy monument in Mallorca

A PAIR of German tourists destroyed a sculpture on Sunday after climbing it to take a selfie at the Palma Contemporary Art Museum.

The couple, 27 and 28 years old, fell to the ground and suffered various cuts and bruises after mounting the statue.

Various Policia Local agents and ambulance workers quickly arrived on the scene after the incident, which took place at about 4pm.

The Germans were taken to a private hospital in Palma, where they were treated.

‘Julia’ was an original sculpture by Catalan artist Agusti Roque. It was acquired by Palma Council in 1999.

Now, the work will be restored and put back in its place just outside the museum, at the intersection of Calle de Sant Pere and Calle de la Polvora.

According to the museum, the ‘excess weight’ put on the artwork caused it to tumble, but it did not collapse on the tourists.

“If that had happened, their injuries would have been a lot worse as the statue is made of heavy steel,” they said in a statement.