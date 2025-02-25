Radar speed traps destroyed in wave of vandalism costing €67,000 per roadside unit in Spain

SEVEN fixed speed radars have been vandalised across Spain in recent days with each unit costing up to €67,000 to replace, according to the DGT road authority.

The DGT said the culprits could be jailed for up to three years in addition to paying a fine.

Reports have been sent to the Guardia Civil who have launched investigations to locate and arrest the offenders.

READ MORE:

RADAR TRAP WARNING

Two units each were vandalised in the Madrid region, Castilla-La Mancha, and Castilla y Leon as well as one in the Valencian Community.

Guardia Civil officers from the Trafico division have been told to step up surveillance in areas where fixed radars are located to act as a deterrent.

Surveillance cameras are in most units linked to DGT control centres to detect any sabotage and allow an immediate response by Guardia patrols.

The Interior Ministry last month announced 122 new fixed and mobile radar traps will be installed this year.

24 units entered service in 10 provinces at the end of January.

The new range of equipment includes portable units that can be easily moved with sophisticated laser systems to catch out speeding motorists.