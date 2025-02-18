Warning for drivers in Spain’s Andalucia after flashy new speed cameras arrive – here’s how to spot them

A NEW type of radar trap is appearing alongside Andalucian roads to catch out motorists who break speed limits- the main cause of accidents.

Six areas in the region have the new units called trailer radars or radar cars operating from temporary locations.

The radars are easy to disassemble and deploy, which means they change their location regularly, making it harder for rule-breaking motorists to slow down before them.

NEW STYLE CAMERA(DGT image)

They also use new technology to trap speeding drivers.

The units can monitor several lanes at the same time and take a large number of photographs simultaneously.

They also don’t need any electrical connection which means they can be placed anywhere and operate for several days at a time.

The DGT Traffic Authority says the radars deploy lasers to track vehicles for several metres to calculate their speed more accurately.

Information is automatically sent via the internet to the DGT without anybody needing to be there which means offenders can be penalised quicker.

Besides the six new-style units in Andalucia, the DGT plans to bring 122 trailer radars into service across Spain this year.





