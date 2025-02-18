18 Feb, 2025
18 Feb, 2025 @ 17:15
Trans woman in Malaga is dragged 500 metres by a CAR during horrific attack by group of men

by
The industrial estate where the horrific assault transpired (credit: poligonoguadalhorce.org)

A TRANS woman in Malaga was harassed, beaten, and dragged along the road in a moving vehicle by four men in the early hours of Friday. 

The 32-year-old victim was attacked by the group at 1am in Poligono del Guadalhorce, north of Malaga airport. 

According to reports, she had been walking on the street when a car filled with four men of Maghreb origin approached her.

READ MORE: ‘I’m so scared’: Trans woman suffers horrific attack on the streets of Madrid

They allegedly began to harass her with sexual comments, and although the woman ignored their advances, they continued. 

The group is accused of insulting her before humping out the car and becoming physical.

They are said to have hit her and touched her breasts against her will.

One of the attackers, who was sitting in the passenger seat, then grabbed the victim, while the driver accelerated at high speed.

The woman was dragged for more than half a kilometre on the concrete road. 

Several onlookers, who even believed the woman to be dead due to the severity of the situation, called the emergency services.

After being let go, the woman contacted the Women’s Assistance Team (EAM) in Malaga, who also notified the police and health services. 

She sustained multiple wounds and had to be hospitalised.

Tom Ewart Smith

