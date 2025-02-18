Spanish activists demand probe into ‘irregular’ transfer of 100,000 tonnes of stone to Gibraltar

AN ENVIRONMENTAL group wants a probe into what it claims is the illegal transfer of 100,000 tonnes of stone from a Malaga area quarry to build a breakwater in the Strait of Gibraltar.

Verdemar-Ecologists in Action has asked prosecutors to investigate the transfer to the Special Conservation Area of the Gibraltar Eastern Strait.

They say the decision violates the Special Plan for the La Utrera quarry in Casares.

LA UTRERA QUARRY

Group president, Antonio Muñoz, said they calculated the amount of stone being moved by monitoring daily lorry movements and what has accumulated in Gibraltar in increasing land area from the sea.

It says environmental requirements at La Utrera are not being observed, though the Andalucian government states that is not the case.

Muñoz says there the number of lorries leaving the quarry amounts to ‘frenetic activity’.

He added that Casares City Council had told him about complaints from residents worried about the added presence of dust and particles when lorries travel on local roads.

Muñoz stated that the council took over a year to reply to his complaints and did so recently.

The group claims that ‘many public institutions have been operating without anybody to monitor good environmental practices in places of great value’.