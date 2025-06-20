20 Jun, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
20 Jun, 2025 @ 11:49
····
1 min read

Tarifa and Malaga among 10 Andalucian beaches slapped with Black Flags in this year’s report

by

TARIFA and Malaga have been named and shamed among ten Andalucian beaches and coastal zones awarded a ‘Black Flag’ in this year’s damning report by Ecologistas en Acción.

The annual report, published this week, accuses authorities of allowing serious environmental damage along key stretches of coastline through unchecked development, pollution and mismanagement.

In Tarifa, ecologists highlighted the cumulative impact of multiple urban development projects that have dismantled the area’s natural barrier between Zahara and Atlanterra, posing what they described as a major ecological threat to one of the most prized natural coastlines in Cadiz province.

Meanwhile in Malaga, a Black Flag was issued over the proliferation of luxury marina developments, which environmentalists say are putting nearby beaches and marine ecosystems at risk. 

READ MORE: Bodies of migrants are increasingly washing up on Spain’s Balearic shores – 320 deaths estimated so far

Tarifa beach has been slammed for multiple urban development projects

A second flag in the province was awarded due to rising levels of microplastics from wastewater treatment plants, which get consumed by the local fish and animal life, posing a threat to biodiversity in the region’s coastal waters.

In total, ten sites across Andalucia were singled out in the report, five for pollution and five for environmental mismanagement.

The Ría de Huelva estuary was blacklisted due to contamination linked to hydrogen-related industrial projects, while the beach at La Antilla in Lepe was flagged for overdevelopment, which campaigners say is preventing natural regeneration and could leave buildings vulnerable during storms and high tides.

READ MORE: Police make mass arrests and raid drugs lab producing up to 30 kilos of cocaine per day in Spain

On the Granada coast, the Guadalfeo river delta in Motril and Salobreña was cited for past sewage discharges so severe that the beaches were closed to swimmers in 2023. 

The province also received a second Black Flag for inappropriate construction along the scenic coastal path.

Almeria was not spared either. In Roquetas de Mar, microplastics were found polluting protected Natura 2000 sites, while the beaches of Vera were flagged due to urban plans that pose a risk to local habitats.

According to Ecologistas en Acción, the 48 Black Flags issued across Spain this year are split evenly between pollution and environmental mismanagement, with the group warning that coastal authorities continue to prioritise profit over long-term ecological health.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Ukrainian fraudster makes big mistake by going for appointment at Benidorm police station
Previous Story

Ukrainian fraudster makes big mistake by going for appointment at Benidorm police station

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop