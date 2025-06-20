‘Corrupt’ Pedro Sanchez posters plastered overnight across Costa Blanca city

POSTERS branding Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, as corrupt have appeared overnight across the city of Orihuela.

The Policia Local are trying to find out who was behind the fly-postings.

Material was plastered across various public spaces such as walls and railings in the historic city centre and next to the riverbed.

ORIHUELA POSTERS, FRIDAY

The City Council ordered their ‘immediate removal’ early on Friday morning.

The posters are identical to those put up on huge billboards and mobile hoardings around Spain since late May.

Sanchez is depicted in a homage to The Godfather movie with the word ‘Corrupto’ using the same typeface as in the film credits and publicity posters,

He also has a red flower in his jacket lapel as the poster presents him as a mafia-style figure.

It lists a series of ongoing corruption scandals with one of them crossed out with a written scrawl of ‘PSOE case’ in reference to Sanchez’s socialist party.

They also have a QR code link to the organising group called elcapo.org which is campaigning to get Sanchez removed from office.

Despite being from the rival conservative Partido Popular, Orihuela’s mayor, Pepe Vegara, condemned the fly-postings as ‘intolerable, disrespectful and completely far from the civility and political ethics that should prevail in our municipality’.

He appealed for members of the public to report where the posters have been put up and Vegara said he personally tore some down when he was on his way to City Hall.

“Orihuela does not deserve this type of anonymous and cowardly campaigns that only seek to generate hatred and division,” he stated.

Nevertheless, the council’s own social media outlets have published images of the posters and so if the aim was to generate publicity, the anti-Sanchez campaign in Orihuela appears to have achieved its objective.